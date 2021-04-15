Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $237.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

