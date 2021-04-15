Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q1 2021

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $73.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

