SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.