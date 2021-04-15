Sociall (SCL) Reaches Market Cap of $839,986.73

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $839,986.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

