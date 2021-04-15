Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th.

SQM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 11,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,228. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

