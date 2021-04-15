Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

In other Socket Mobile news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

