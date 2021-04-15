Sodexo’s (SDXAY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 5,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

