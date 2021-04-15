SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $799,463.23 and approximately $19,300.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00451160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000840 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,228,152 coins and its circulating supply is 64,802,543 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.