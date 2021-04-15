Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,836. The firm has a market cap of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

