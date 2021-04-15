Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s (SOI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

SOI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

