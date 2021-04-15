SoMee.Social (ONG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,334.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $41,334.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00712328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.64 or 0.05757222 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

