SONO Price Tops $0.0221 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 251.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $46,093.91 and $140.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.11 or 0.99957551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.95 or 0.00518713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $571.41 or 0.00903783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00328456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00152314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007502 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

