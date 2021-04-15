Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRNE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

