Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 135,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SOHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,727. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

