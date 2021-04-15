Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.73. 41,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,509. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

