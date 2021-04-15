Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

