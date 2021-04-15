Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 14,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,734. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,408.53, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.