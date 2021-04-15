Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.51. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,953. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

