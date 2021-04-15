Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,207,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

