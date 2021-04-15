South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Update

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 23,069,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,223,879. South Beach Spirits has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get South Beach Spirits alerts:

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.