South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.48

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 23872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. South32’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

