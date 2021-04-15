Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

