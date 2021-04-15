SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

