SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 94,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,617. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

