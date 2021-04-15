SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.04. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.