Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $177.17

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.17 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 175.10 ($2.29). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 102,669 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.36 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

