Spiking (SPIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 69.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $302.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.