SPINDLE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $672.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $715,447.51 and approximately $672.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,518.17 or 1.00153957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.00 or 0.00517181 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $578.13 or 0.00911583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00328441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00152664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007466 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.