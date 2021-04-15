Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 57,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,605. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $11,823,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

