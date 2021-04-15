Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises approximately 2.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SRC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,045. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -546.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $45.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.