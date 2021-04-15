Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT):
- 4/13/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
- 3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
- 2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $12.14 on Thursday, reaching $299.74. 1,216,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,976. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $136.03 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.04.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
