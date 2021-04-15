Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT):

4/13/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/5/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $12.14 on Thursday, reaching $299.74. 1,216,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,976. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $136.03 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

