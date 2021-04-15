SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $72.70

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.70, but opened at $75.22. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 1,173 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,981. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

