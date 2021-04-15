Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 281,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sprott stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 56,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.18. Sprott has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

