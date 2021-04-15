Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Sprout Social worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753.

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.