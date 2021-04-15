SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 96,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,332. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.