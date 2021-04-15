S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,064.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.