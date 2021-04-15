Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.95

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.95 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 271,279 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.95.

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

