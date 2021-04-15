Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 2,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

