Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 2,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

