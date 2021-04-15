Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

Shares of LON STAN traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 486.60 ($6.36). 4,468,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,147. The firm has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.68. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 452.22.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

