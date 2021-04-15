Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HREEF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.15. Stans Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Get Stans Energy alerts:

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company that focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.