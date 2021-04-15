Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 103,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $116.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

