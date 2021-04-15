STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $56.67 million and $618,926.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

