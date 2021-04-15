State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 61,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 76,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

