State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.86 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

