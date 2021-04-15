State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.02 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of GameStop worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GameStop by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 226.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

NYSE GME opened at $166.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

