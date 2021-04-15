State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.48 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $209.32 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.