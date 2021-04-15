State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $74.12 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

