State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.