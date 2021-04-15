State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

ETR opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.