State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,240 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.